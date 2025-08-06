The GP Patient Survey is an independent survey run by IPSOS on behalf of NHS England.

The annual survey saw around 702,837 patients complete the questionnaire.

The NHS England figures showed that 75.4% of patients across England rated their overall experience with their GP practice as ‘good’.

We take a look at the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district…

1 . Park Street Surgery, Ripon Of the 120 people who responded to the survey, 95% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive Photo Sales

2 . Stockwell Road Surgery, Knaresborough Of the 130 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive Photo Sales

3 . Church Avenue Medical Group, Harrogate Of the 125 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive Photo Sales