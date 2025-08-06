The annual survey saw around 702,837 patients complete the questionnaire.
The NHS England figures showed that 75.4% of patients across England rated their overall experience with their GP practice as ‘good’.
We take a look at the best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district…
1. Park Street Surgery, Ripon
Of the 120 people who responded to the survey, 95% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive
2. Stockwell Road Surgery, Knaresborough
Of the 130 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive
3. Church Avenue Medical Group, Harrogate
Of the 125 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive
4. North House Surgery, Ripon
Of the 119 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good Photo: Archive
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.