IN PICTURES: The best doctors surgeries to book an appointment at in the Harrogate district according to the GP Patient Survey

By Lucy Chappell
Published 6th Aug 2025, 16:05 BST
The GP Patient Survey shows what people think of their local GP practice.

The GP Patient Survey is an independent survey run by IPSOS on behalf of NHS England.

The annual survey saw around 702,837 patients complete the questionnaire.

The NHS England figures showed that 75.4% of patients across England rated their overall experience with their GP practice as ‘good’.

Of the 120 people who responded to the survey, 95% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

1. Park Street Surgery, Ripon

Of the 130 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

2. Stockwell Road Surgery, Knaresborough

Of the 125 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

3. Church Avenue Medical Group, Harrogate

Of the 119 people who responded to the survey, 91% described their overall experience of this GP practice as good

4. North House Surgery, Ripon

