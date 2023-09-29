Hundreds attend Harrogate event inspired by much-missed musician who died from rare form of brain cancer
and live on Freeview channel 276
The all-day rock music event at at the Bilton Club saw 300 people attend in tribute to Chris Bramhall who died from a rare form of brain cancer in January 2013 at the age of just 21.
Called Chris Bramhall's F.E. Metal Thunder VIII, the annual event featured a whole host of local bands and musicians, including FWF, Pips, Hell Fire Jack, Calm, Stiletto Farm, Ericbana and Baby Gun.
In total, the day raised £1,700 for Fighting Ependymoma, the charity set up in memory of Chris.
The event was boosted by the donation of a signed vinyl album by Julian Lennon, the musician son of the late Beatle who was murdered in 1980.
Born in Harrogate in 1991, Chris Bramhall went to Coppice Valley Primary School and Harrogate High School.
Once diagnosed, he fought his illness with courage and dignity all the way.
Fighting Ependymoma is committed to identifying leading experts in the field through liaising with National and International Brain Tumour Research organisations and charities.
In particular, it is dedicated supporting childhood ependymoma research projects.
All applications are subject to a comprehensive process to ensure that its remit is fulfilled.
Information: https://www.fightingependymoma.org.uk/
Born in 1963 in the early days of Beatlemania, Julian Lennon started a music career in 1984 with the hit album Valotte and hit single Too Late for Goodbyes.