How ‘twiddlemuffs’ are helping people with dementia in Harrogate thanks to Hookers and Clickers group

The Hookers and Clickers knitting group hard at work creating more twiddlemuffs at at Full Circle Funerals in Harrogate.

The Hookers and Clickers knitting group has now made more than 100 sensory hand muffs for people with dementia – with requests for even more from care homes across North and West Yorkshire.

The push for twiddlemuffs, which are special hand-knitted muffs with sensory items sown into them, such as buttons, bells, pompoms, fabric and ribbons, was inspired by staff at Full Circle Funerals in Harrogate who requested the twiddlemuffs for residents of their local care homes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

David Billington, a funeral director at Full Circle Funerals based on Skipton Road, said: “These sensory hand muffs are a simple and effective way to help people with dementia cope with restless hands and reduce their anxiety levels.

“The Hookers and Clickers knitters have responded remarkably to our request, making over 100 twiddlemuffs already, and the reaction from care homes has been so positive that another 50 have already been requested.

“We are thrilled to have been able to connect these wonderful volunteer knitters with our contacts in care homes in Leeds and Harrogate to support people living with dementia.”

If anyone has wool or sensory items that could be used to make more twiddlemuffs, please email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad

The group is also keen to hear from people who would like to knit.

Care homes or organisations which would like to place an order for twiddlemuffs can contact [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad