How Harrogate's Cardale Park is leading the way on wellness of staff and supporting Stress Awareness Month

Cardale Park, which offers office suites and co-working spaces, says it has put well-being at the heart of its offer a a time when figures reveal 79% say work is the most common cause of stress (Statistica).

Sophie Phillips, Business and Marketing Manager at Cardale Park Properties, said: “Our ethos is very much that a healthy body and state of mind are key to good performance in the workplace, which is why we’ve incorporated an abundance of indoor and outdoor planting, a large relaxation space, low energy LED lighting as well as plenty of natural light into the design.”

Cardale Park was first opened by Princess Diana in 1991, and was home to Ackrill Newspapers, then owner of Harrogate Advertiser Series, with printing and production on site.

Bought by Cardale Park Properties in 2007, the office and warehouse were then refurbished, with four warehouses and seven offices created from the original design, before a major refurbishment programme in 2020 to create an eco-friendly business centre with health and wellbeing in mind, eventually creating workspace for up to 350 people.

Following the pandemic, phase two saw the development of 16 additional offices and a co-working area on the first floor.

The site features not just the usual communal kitchens and lounge hubs, but breakout spaces, an onsite café, showers for those who want to use the nearby gym or jog or cycle to work, alongside a wellbeing events programme.

One of its model clients who have taken over multiple offices in Cardale Park is the research agency, Harlow Consulting.

The team at Harlow Consulting, a fast-growing young business located at Cardale Park in Harrogate that has seen remarkable revenue growth at a rate of 220%. Clients include the NHS, Historic England and Skills Development Scotland.

Directors of Harlow Consulting, Jennifer Brenan and Clare Vokes, were attracted to the space after deciding to put the well-being of their staff at the centre of their business practice.

Jennifer Brennan, Director of Harlow Consulting, said: “Our strapline is Changing Lives Through Research. That includes the lives of our staff team, as well as our clients.

Cardale Park in Harrogate - Director at Cardale Park Properties, David Oxley, said: “We believe modern workplaces should support wellness goals."

"We offer flexible working and adhere to the Mindful Employer Charter.

"Staff are given access to a well-being hub of useful resources and have access to a dedicated Mental Health First Aider within the business, as well as multiple independent coaches based outside the organisation.”

Their approach is for work to fit around employees’ lives, supporting their staff to navigate the other priorities in life, such as the school run or care commitments.

Harlow Consulting offer paid leave to their staff to do volunteering in their community, and give annual membership to RHS Harlow Carr Gardens so their team can go for walks in nature at lunchtime.

Their Well Being Hub includes information and tools on topics ranging from the menopause, to effective management of stress and anxiety.

Director at Cardale Park Properties, David Oxley, said: “We believe modern workplaces should support wellness goals, which is why we wanted the whole look and feel of 1 Cardale Park to be a little like a spa rather than an office.”

Stress Awareness Month runs from April 1-30.

For more information,visit:

