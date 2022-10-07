How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in the Harrogate district

We reveal the surgeries with the most patients per doctor in the Harrogate district

On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.

Professor Martin Marshall, who chairs the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the personalised care they deserve, no matter where they live in the country.

"But the increased workload expected of GPs and their teams, coupled with the chronic shortage of GPs, is unsustainable.”

A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care added: "Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients.

"There is no government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands each patient places on their GP are different and can be affected by many different factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”

Here are the surgeries with the most patients per GP in the Harrogate Advertiser.

Practices without any registered GPs or patients have been omitted.

1 . The Moss Practice, Harrogate The Moss Practice on King's Road in Harrogate was recorded as having 19,663 patients and the full-time equivalent of 16.2 GPs, meaning it has 1,215 patients per GP

2 . Feastfield Medical Centre, Pateley Bridge Feastfield Medical Centre on King Street in Pateley Bridge was recorded as having 10,827 patients and the full-time equivalent of 12.0 GPs, meaning it has 899 patients per GP

3 . Eastgate Surgery, Knaresborough Eastgate Surgery on York Place in Knaresborough was recorded as having 12,787 patients and the full-time equivalent of 9.7 GPs, meaning it has 1,321 patients per GP

4 . Church Avenue Medical Group, Harrogate Church Avenue Medical Group on Church Avenue in Harrogate was recorded as having 10,901 patients and the full-time equivalent of 8.3 GPs, meaning it has 1307 patients per GP