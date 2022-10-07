How busy is my GP? The surgeries with the most patients per doctor in the Harrogate district
Some doctor’s surgeries in the Harrogate district have far more patients per GP than others, NHS figures show.
On average, there are 1,719 patients for every full-time-equivalent GP in England.
Professor Martin Marshall, who chairs the Royal College of GPs, said: “GPs want to be able to consistently give their patients the personalised care they deserve, no matter where they live in the country.
"But the increased workload expected of GPs and their teams, coupled with the chronic shortage of GPs, is unsustainable.”
A spokesperson for the Department of Health and Social Care added: "Each General Practice is required to provide services to meet the reasonable needs of its patients.
"There is no government recommendation for how many patients should be assigned to a GP, as the demands each patient places on their GP are different and can be affected by many different factors – including rurality and patient demographics.”
Here are the surgeries with the most patients per GP in the Harrogate Advertiser.
Practices without any registered GPs or patients have been omitted.