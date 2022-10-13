How Boroughbridge postmaster's life was saved by passing motorist with CPR skills

Restart a Heart Day - Boroughbridge postmaster Nigel Hamilton-Evans who was saved by good samaritan with his wife Karen.

The 57-year-old Nigel Hamilton-Evans was out walking along Aldborough Gate in Boroughbridge when he suddenly collapsed in cardiac arrest.

A passer-by was driving to his home in Beverley and saw what happened. He pulled over, called 999 and started cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR).

“He did CPR and kept me alive until the ambulance arrived,” said Nigel.

“If he hadn’t been passing at that exact moment, I wouldn’t be here today.

"I am so lucky that he knew what to do.

“A few people stopped to offer their help and, while doing CPR is hard work, he said he was determined not to let me die.”

The ambulance crew arrived on scene to continue with the life-saving efforts and Nigel was taken to Harrogate Hospital before being transferred to Leeds General Infirmary.

He had surgery to fit an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator, a small device which sends electrical pulses to regulate abnormal heart rhythms.

Nigel, who is married to Karen with one son, Rhys, travelled to Beverley to meet Rob and his family a few months after the incident last year to say thank-you.

“It was very emotional meeting; this guy had saved my life, what can you say?

"I asked what I could do for him and his family to say thank-you.

"He said, ‘nothing, just to see you smile is enough’.

"He was so humble,” said Nigel.

“Then he said, ‘the one thing you could do is raise awareness of the importance of people learning CPR and defibrillators’, so that’s what I’m doing.”

Nigel has raised £1,600 towards a public defibrillator for Boroughbridge and plans to organise CPR training in the town.

He will be sharing his experiences with students who are learning CPR to mark Restart a Heart Day at Boroughbridge High School on Friday, October 14.

Also taking part in this special day are Harrogate High School and Boroughbridge High School.