Hospital 'beyond proud' to launch new Harrogate menopause clinic with holistic range of services for women

Dr Clare Spencer said she was “beyond proud” of the new specialist facility which will open its doors for the first time on Thursday, October 12.

Established in partnership with The Duchy Hospital, My Menopause Centre will offer a “one-stop shop” for women looking to get access to specialist advice, support and treatment, she said.

"We’re beyond proud to be launching an in-person service in partnership with The Duchy Hospital, to give women a truly holistic service as they transition through the perimenopause and menopause,” said Dr Spencer.

Dr Anna Greaves will be attending a free menopause workshop in Harrogate next week in the run-up to the launch of The Duchy Hospital's new My Menopause Centre. (Picture contributed)

"The Duchy Hospital already offers an extensive range of services to support women in Harrogate and the surrounding area.

"The addition of a menopause clinic can provide a one-stop-shop for those looking for support during the menopause.”

Located at The Duchy Hospital’s Queens Road site in Harrogate, Michelle Eardley, Executive Director of The Duchy Hospital, said: “Menopause is a challenging condition that affects thousands of Women across North Yorkshire.

"Working with My Menopause Centre is part of our commitment to ensuring that patients across Harrogate and further afield have fast access to the services they need.”

Part of the award-winning Circle Health Group, The Duchy Hospital first opened in 1959 and is recognised as one of the leading private hospitals in North Yorkshire.

The hospital offers a range of in and outpatient services for patients looking to use their private, insurance or to pay for themselves.

The hospital also supports patients from the NHS.

To launch the new menopause service, The Duchy Hospital is hosting a free menopause workshop with specialists Dr Clare Spencer and Dr Anna Greaves.

Taking place at David Lloyd, Harrogate on Tuesday, October 10 at 6.30pm, the session will offer women free insight in the following areas:

Menopause: transition stages and symptoms

Preparing for and managing menopause

Reframing attitudes and learning to survive and thrive

Q&A

Space is expected to be limited for the event.