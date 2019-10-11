Patient experience for GP surgeries Harrogate district

Here's how patients have rated Harrogate district GP surgeries

The NHS has published figures that rank the Harrogate district's GP surgeries based on overall patient experience.

The rankings are based on surveys of millions of people in the UK. Here is how the rankings are established.

97% of patients found their experience here to be good.

1. Park Parade Surgery

95% of patients found their experience here to be good.

2. Nidderdale Group Practice

93% of patients found their experience here to be good.

3. Ripon Spa Surgery

92% of patients found their experience here to be good.

4. Eastgate Medical Group

