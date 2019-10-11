Here's how patients have rated Harrogate district GP surgeries
The NHS has published figures that rank the Harrogate district's GP surgeries based on overall patient experience.
The rankings are based on surveys of millions of people in the UK. Here is how the rankings are established.
1. Park Parade Surgery
97% of patients found their experience here to be good.
2. Nidderdale Group Practice
95% of patients found their experience here to be good.
3. Ripon Spa Surgery
93% of patients found their experience here to be good.
4. Eastgate Medical Group
92% of patients found their experience here to be good.
