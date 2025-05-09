Health outreach project comes to Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A new outreach project designed to help improve health outcomes in rural areas is heading to Harrogate to offer a series of drop-in sessions focused on de-mystifying the NHS app.

The sessions, being hosted by Mowbray Square Medical Centre, will provide free and friendly support to registered patients to help them get started with the app and make the most of its features.

For people who have not yet downloaded the app, Community First Yorkshire project lead, Silvia de Sousa, can help get them up and running. She’s also keen to promote a useful facility that allows parents, family members and carers to link their account with a child’s or vulnerable adult’s. This means they can easily manage health services on behalf of their child or elderly relative for example.

“The app offers a range of health services at your fingertips, from booking appointments and ordering repeat prescriptions to accessing health records,” said Silvia. “Using the app also helps reduce pressure on GP staff, with fewer phone calls, lower printing costs and less time searching for prescriptions as they can scan digital barcodes.

“We understand though, that not everyone is tech-minded and so doesn’t realise how easy the app is to use and the benefits it has to offer. That’s why we are running these local drop-in sessions offering one-to-one, friendly help to try and increase downloads – especially in rural areas, where accessing medical services can be more difficult.”

The sessions will take place at Mowbray Square Medical Centre, Myrtle Square, Harrogate HG1 5AR on Tuesday 13, 20 and 27 May from 10am to 2pm,

As part of the sessions, Silvia hopes to help boost people’s confidence generally when using digital tools. More specifically, everyone that attends will get help with downloading, registering for and navigating the NHS app, learning how to access health and wellbeing services from anywhere and supporting friends and family to gain control of their health and wellbeing.

For more information, visit https://www.communityfirstyorkshire.org.uk/health-project-helps-communities-benefit-from-nhs-app/