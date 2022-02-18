Health drive to focus on Sherburn area
People in the Sherburn-In-Elmet area can benefit from a series of health sessions.
Starting next month, the Care Network will focus on weight management, healthy diet, mental health and physical wellbeing.
“Health coaching can build your knowledge, confidence and skills to help you improve how you manage your physical and mental health,” said Beatrice Hunt,
Health & Wellbeing Coach and Healthy Weight Coach for Tadcaster and Rural Selby Primary Care Network.
“People who have had health coaching report feeling more confident and have better health outcomes and group health coaching can be even more effective for some than 1:1 coaching.”
Your Health and Wellbeing Coaches are running free group health coaching sessions at local community venues throughout March.
“Topics include: eating well, physical activity, mental wellbeing and weight management,” added Beatrice.
People registered at Tadcaster Medical Centre, South Milford Surgery or Sherburn Group Practice can have access to group and 1:1 health coaching from PCI accredited health coaches and registered nutritionists.
To book a place or for any information, contact email: [email protected] or phone 07546 004484 or 07879 678298.
Sessions will be held at Sherburn Old Girl’s School, Tadcaster Methodist Church Hall, South Milford WI Hall, Monk Fryston and Hillam Community on various dates and times from March 1 to 25.