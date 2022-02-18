Health drive to focus on Sherburn area

Exercise is a focus of a health programme for the Sherburn-in-Elmet and Tadcaster area.

Starting next month, the Care Network will focus on weight management, healthy diet, mental health and physical wellbeing.

“Health coaching can build your knowledge, confidence and skills to help you improve how you manage your physical and mental health,” said Beatrice Hunt,

Health & Wellbeing Coach and Healthy Weight Coach for Tadcaster and Rural Selby Primary Care Network.

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“People who have had health coaching report feeling more confident and have better health outcomes and group health coaching can be even more effective for some than 1:1 coaching.”

Your Health and Wellbeing Coaches are running free group health coaching sessions at local community venues throughout March.

“Topics include: eating well, physical activity, mental wellbeing and weight management,” added Beatrice.

People registered at Tadcaster Medical Centre, South Milford Surgery or Sherburn Group Practice can have access to group and 1:1 health coaching from PCI accredited health coaches and registered nutritionists.

To book a place or for any information, contact email: [email protected] or phone 07546 004484 or 07879 678298.