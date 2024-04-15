Harrogate's Miss Yorkshire to tackle Yorkshire Three Peaks Challenge next week to champion mental wellbeing

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Since she became Miss Yorkshire, Chloe McEwen has been keen to use her position to promote both the work of Mind and the positive impact that exercise and spending time outdoors can have on mental health.

“Being Miss Yorkshire is a fantastic platform to raise awareness for important issues,” said Chloe, 21.

“Mind in Harrogate District does incredible work supporting people with mental health struggles and I’m excited to take on this challenge to contribute to their cause and support them in sharing their message.”

(Picture cotributed)

Next Monday, April 22 will see Chloe taking on the gruelling challenge which involves scaling Pen-y-ghent, Whernside, and Ingleborough, covering a distance of 24 miles with an elevation gain of over 5,200 feet.

In preparation for the epic trek, Chloe has been getting her steps in and has been out walking in the local area.

Her passion for participating in this project stems from her personal belief in the positive effects of exercise and being outdoors on mental health. Having overcome her own challenges, Chloe is enthusiastic about using her story to highlight the importance of staying active for mental wellbeing.

The funds raised by Miss Yorkshire will directly support Mind in Harrogate District’s vital services, which include one-to-one support and group activities for those experiencing mental health difficulties.

Chloe, who is to compete in the Miss England Final in in Wolverhampton on May 16, 2024, is a successful fitness trainer but has overcome a lot.

At the age of 16, she endured an arduous eight-month hospital stay, receiving a diagnosis of bipolar disorder, and witnessed her weight ballooning by almost four stone.

Through a dedicated fitness regime and the embrace of a healthier lifestyle, bolstered by an unwavering support network, Chloe regained control of her life.

To support Miss Yorkshire’s Three Peaks Challenge and donate to Mind in Harrogate District, visit: https://www.justgiving.com/page/chloe-mcewen-yorkshire3peaks