Harrogate woman's 'exciting time' on TV on Steph's Packed Lunch to talk about ground-breaking help for dementia

Sarah Harrison first spotted the need for a dementia-specific video when her father was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s Disease in 2015.

After joined forces with Harrogate-based health journalist Fiona Wright, the duo spent the next two years developing the ground-breaking Recognii video for people with moderate to later-stage dementia.

Since its launch in 2021, the carefully-constructed one-hour long uplifting and plot-free video has been acclaimed for overcoming the common visual problems associated with the condition.

Harrogate's Sarah Harrison and Fiona Wright, founders of Recognii, with TV presenter Steph McGovern on the set of Channel 4 show Steph's Packed Lunch.

Last week saw Sarah and Fiona follow in the footsteps of the likes of Louise Redknapp, Joe Lycett and Judy Murray by appearing on the Channel 4 show as guests of presenter Steph McGovern.

"It was really exciting to be on set but slightly terrifying to know the programme was going out live,” said Sarah Harrison who lives in the Harlow area of Harrogate.

"Our segment was filmed outside the Steph’s Packed Lunch studios at Leeds Dock.

"It was freezing so I’m not sure if I was shaking from nerves or the cold.

Harrogate's Sarah Harrison and Fiona Wright, founders of Recognii, showing their groundbreaking dementia video on the set of Steph's Packed Lunch.

"But Fiona has worked in television so she took it in her stride.”

The idea for Recognii came about after Harrison began taking care of her father when he was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s in 2015.

She and her mother, a former nurse, opted to care for him in their family home in Harrogate, where Sarah also resides.

Harrison remembers how her father would react when she showed him the clips she created.

He passed away before the final version of Recognii’s DVD could be launched.

“It’s like the clouds would part, just for a few seconds,” said Sarah

“Suddenly, I saw dad again.

"The moments when you get a glimpse of who they used to be are so precious, because as the disease progresses, you do feel like you are losing them.

"Having made something that helps bring them back, even temporarily – it’s like a gift.”

Sarah and Fiona were invited on Steph’s Packed Lunch last week as part of Dementia Action Week.

Despite some nerves in advance, the TV appearance went well, thanks partly to Steph herself.

"Steph was exactly as she comes across on TV – very friendly and down to earth.

"It was a great opportunity to showcase Recognii and really interesting to meet some other dementia product innovators.

"We’ve had lots of people get in touch since we appeared on the show telling us what a great idea they think it is.”

Recognii’s format is simple – just gentle, uplifting, plot-free scenes set to well-known music and songs, that help give them back that joy of television.

Since Sarah and Fiona first came up with the concept for the video, there has been a growing awareness that products that support emotional wellbeing in people with advanced dementia are just as important as those that help meet their practical needs.

"Now we’ve had such positive feedback and have proved the concept works we plan to create a second volume,” said Sarah.

"We’ve also had lots of enquiries from the United States since the TV appearance.”