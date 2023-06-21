Harrogate rapper who turned her life around dedicates new track to her late father and Saint Michael's Hospice

Sara Winta, who first thought of picking up the mic at the age of ten when she heard Eminem, wrote Angels in tribute to her father and Saint Michael's Hospice in Harrogate.

"I've been writing verse about losing my dad but I also want to raise money for the hospice that cared for him so well in his final days,” said Sara.

Known for her strongly intelligent lyrics about issues such as domestic violence and struggles with mental health, ex-Harrogate College student Sara first took to the mic on stage at Knaresborough's feva festival in 2012.

She is now hoping to performing the song when she appears live at feva festival this August at music charity Orb.

It was Orb that helped give Sara, who went to New Park Primary School in Harrogate as a youngster, the self confidence to perform in public and where she first started recording her music.

In gratitude to Saint Michael's Hospice and Orb, Sara is also fundraising for both.

"It all started for me at Orb and I haven't forgotten that.

"My aim is to try to reach people who have their own struggles with mental health.

"I want people to know that they are never alone.”