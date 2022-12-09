Harrogate nurses will not strike in December but ambulance workers are set for action

However, a separate national strike by ambulance workers on December 21st is likely to have an impact in Harrogate.

The Royal College of Nursing (RCN) says low pay has led to unsafe staffing levels but the government says the trade union’s demand for a 19% pay rise is unaffordable.

Members of the RCN who work for HDFT voted to strike but Harrogate is not on the list for the first wave of action on December 15th and December 20th.

It means healthcare services at Harrogate District Hospital will be running as normal and any treatment for patients will not be affected.

However, if a pay deal is not agreed, there could be strike action in Harrogate in the new year.

A HDFT spokesperson said: “While pay is a matter for government and the trade unions, we value our staff and want to see a resolution as soon as possible to ensure we can continue to focus on delivering world class patient care to all those who need it.

“We understand the importance of good pay and conditions for individuals and their families, as well as wider NHS staff retention and recruitment.”

Meanwhile, ambulance workers who are members of the trade union UNISON are due to strike nationally on December 21.

A UNISON spokesperson said it was “overwhelmingly likely” that will this will impact in Harrogate.

A HDFT spokesperson said the trust would try to ensure there was “minimal disruption” to care if the strike goes ahead. They said: “UNISON ambulance workers are due to strike on December 21st and we are working closely with our partners to prepare for any impact this will have on patient transport, discharge and our wider services.

“We are committed to ensuring there is minimal disruption to patient care and that our emergency services continue to operate as normal should any strike action take place in the future, and we have tried and tested plans in place to manage any disruption.”

