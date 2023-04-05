Harrogate NHS chief pays tribute to charity’s ‘lasting legacy’ of fundraising for life-saving equipment

Members of the The Friends of Harrogate Hospital not-for-profit community group visited Hospital Cardiology Department to present commemorative artwork.

John Fox, Chairman of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, said “To celebrate our 55th anniversary the Friends wanted to pay tribute to colleagues in all areas of the NHS following the pandemic.

"The Friends commissioned local artist Sandra Gascoigne to produce a collage of cartoons, a humorous tribute to all who work in the NHS and to thank them all for their efforts over the past few years”.

Unveiling of NHS tribute - John Fox, Chairman of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, with the Mayor and Deputy Mayor of Harrogate Borough Council, Coun Victoria Oldham and Coun Robert Windass. (Picture Gerard Binks)

In one of their last acts before the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council, the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Victoria Oldham and the Deputy Mayor, Coun Robert Windass, were present to witness the unveiling of the colourful ‘Thank You NHS’

collage.

Jonathan Coulter, chief executive of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, paid tribute to the work of The Friends of Harrogate Hospital.

“This kind gesture will have a valuable impact towards enhancing the environment for service users, their families and staff within the Cardiology Department,” said Mr Coulter.

Unveiling of NHS tribute - Members of staff at Harrogate District Hospital's Cardiology Department and artist Sandra Gascoigne join the unveiling of Friends of Harrogate Hospital's artwork tribute to the NHS. (Picture Gerard Binks

“It is through the kind generosity of all who donate towards the valuable cause of going above and beyond the provisions of the NHS, which creates a lasting legacy for many years to come”.

