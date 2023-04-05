Harrogate NHS chief pays tribute to charity’s ‘lasting legacy’ of fundraising for life-saving equipment
Volunteers dedicated to fundraising for Harrogate Hospital for the past 50 years - often donating life-saving equipment - has marked its golden anniversary with a special 'thank you' to the NHS.
Members of the The Friends of Harrogate Hospital not-for-profit community group visited Hospital Cardiology Department to present commemorative artwork.
John Fox, Chairman of the Friends of Harrogate Hospital, said “To celebrate our 55th anniversary the Friends wanted to pay tribute to colleagues in all areas of the NHS following the pandemic.
"The Friends commissioned local artist Sandra Gascoigne to produce a collage of cartoons, a humorous tribute to all who work in the NHS and to thank them all for their efforts over the past few years”.
In one of their last acts before the abolition of Harrogate Borough Council, the Mayor of Harrogate, Coun Victoria Oldham and the Deputy Mayor, Coun Robert Windass, were present to witness the unveiling of the colourful ‘Thank You NHS’
collage.
Jonathan Coulter, chief executive of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, paid tribute to the work of The Friends of Harrogate Hospital.
“This kind gesture will have a valuable impact towards enhancing the environment for service users, their families and staff within the Cardiology Department,” said Mr Coulter.
“It is through the kind generosity of all who donate towards the valuable cause of going above and beyond the provisions of the NHS, which creates a lasting legacy for many years to come”.
