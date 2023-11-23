Harrogate MP steps in as town dentists gets set to close its doors to NHS patients

Harrogate’s MP says it is “good news” that action is being taken to help patients hit by the closure next week of one of the town’s NHS dental practices.

Mr Jones, who has previously raised the question in the House of Commons of dental practices closing to NHS patients, said he had sought assurances about what happens after Chatsworth House dental practice closes its doors to NHS patients on December 1.

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP confirmed that as many as 50 of the clinic’s patients had contacted him to express their concerns about the future.

Their anxiety had grown when, despite promises from the Integrated Care Board (ICB) for Humber and North Yorkshire that the clinic's patients would be contacted about alternative NHS services, nothing had been heard.

Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative MP Andrew Jones says it is “good news” that action is being taken to help patients hit by the closure next week of one of the town’s NHS dental practices. (Picture James Hardisty)

Mr Jones wrote to the ICB seeking urgent clarification and, this week, the ICB confirmed that they had asked dentists in Harrogate to submit bids to take on the displaced Chatworth House patients.

He has now been informed that the process has now closed and the bids are being considered with a decision expected soon.

“This is good news for NHS patients at Chatsworth House,” said Mr Jones.

"It was important that the cash provided for NHS dental activity at Chatsworth House remained invested in Harrogate NHS dentistry.

"I am grateful to the ICB for ensuring this is the case.

“If any Chatsworth House patient would like a copy of the letter I received from the ICB they can get in touch with my office on 01423 529614 and my team will get a copy to them.

"I have already sent it to all those who have contacted me directly.”

Any patient on Chatsworth House’s roll in the last two years will be sent a letter next month by the NHS explaining where the new provision will be available.

Harrogate’s MP said the key thing going forward was to get more dentists to stay with the NHS.