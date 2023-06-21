Harrogate MP praises brilliant work by Henshaws charity and joins £20,000 fundraising campaign

Andrew Jones MP said he had decided to back the new campaign for the Harrogate and Knaresborough-based charity which supports people living with sight loss and a range of other disabilities to go beyond expectations because he had been so impressed by its work.

"Henshaws is a fantastic local charity but it depends on donations many of which come from small events and individual giving,” he said.

"I have visited Henshaws on many occasions before I was an MP and since.

"Henshaws is a fantastic local charity" - Harrogate and Knaresborough, Conservative MP Andrew Jones. (Picture James Hardisty)

"I am always impressed by the team’s determination to improve the quality of life for those affected by sight loss and other disabilities.

"It isn’t just a one-off short-term change. Henshaws improves the quality of life for people over the long-term empowering people to do more than they ever thought possible.

"That is why when I saw their Henshaws Hundreds Challenge I wanted to do what I could to help.”

The Harrogate and Knaresborough MP is appealing for the public’s help to hit his fundraising target.

As part of that, Mr Jones will be hosting a coffee morning at Christchurch Parish Centre, Church Square in Harrogate this Friday, June 23.

Running from 11am to noon, the MP’s team will be serving up coffee and cakes while Mr Jones will be giving a short talk about life in the House of Commons followed by questions.

Mr Jones is suggesting a £5 donation for people attending but anything will be much appreciated.

He said: “Please do come along and bring family, friends and neighbours, too.”

During the month of June, Henshaws has been inviting residents to join in with their fundraising campaign by taking on your very own challenge to raise £100.

This is an event that anyone can take part in within their own abilities, whether that’s cooking, singing, walking or getting creative with arts and crafts.

