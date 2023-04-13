Harrogate man set to make his London Marathon debut will fundraise for Leukaemia Care at Harrogate Town match

Charlie Higgins, who is running his first London marathon next month for fantastic charity Leukaemia Care, has been given permission to attend Town’s match versus Doncaster on Saturday and collect donations.

Around 34,000 people are affected by blood cancer each year in the UK.

Leukaemia Care is a national charity dedicated to ensuring that anyone affected by blood cancer receives the right information, advice and support.Mr Higgins said: "I am running the 2023 London Marathon for Leukaemia Care to help support those who have been affected by a blood cancer diagnosis.

"By donating, you will not only be supporting patients, but carers and families too whose lives are impacted when someone they know or love receives a diagnosis."

Harrogate Town will be putting information about Charlie and the Leukaemia Care charity he is running the London Marathon for on the big screen at the ground on Saturday.

Charlie, who has been training hard over the past few months, really putting in the miles, has set up a JustGiving page for donations.

To find it look for Charlie's page, Fundraising for Leukaemia Care, at www.justgiving.com

Harrogate Town v Doncaster, Saturday, April 15, kick-off 3.00pm

Harrogate Town currently sit in 21st position on EFL Division Two, two places above the relegation zone, while Doncaster Rovers hold 15th position.

Town’s following game is at home to Walsall next Tuesday.