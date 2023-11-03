Harrogate man is opening up on his own real life mental health experiences to help raise awareness

A Harrogate man has opened up on his mental health issues in the run-up to taking part in an ultra-tough Mixed Martial Arts contest to raise money for charity.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Jamie Sanchez signed up recently for an ultra MMA event to fundraise for mental health charity MIND, which supports people and campaigns for everyone with a mental health problem to be able to access excellent care and services.

Undaunted, Jamie is now gearing up to compete in three two-minute rounds of mixed martial arts next year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

To get to that point, however, he must first complete another challenge – an eight-week training camp with Bad Company gym in Leeds

Harrogate man Jamie Sanchez signed up recently for an ultra MMA event to fundraise for mental health charity MIND. (Picture contributed)

Although his main aim is to encourage people to open up about their own mental health situations, Jamie says he is happy to share his story if it will help.

Jamie said: “Some of you may know I suffer severely with my mental health with diagnosed disorders.

"Whilst I do try and not let this effect my day to day life, I am constantly fighting an internal battle that has led to numerous stints with the crisis team.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’ve recently gone through my most recent crisis and am now back in recovery with the community mental health team.

"Mental health does not just affect me, it affects millions around the world.

"I’ve decided this time round to focus my mind on something that will aid in my recovery and, hopefully, prevent me relapsing whilst also making other lifestyle changes.

“You are not your illness.

"You have an individual story to tell.

"You have a name, a history, a personality.

"Staying yourself is part of the battle.”

The MMA event will take place in April 2024 at Pryzm nightclub in Leeds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jamie said: “I’m using my own real life experiences to help raise awareness in the uprising of mental health issues within the UK.

"I’m hoping that I can garner as much support as possible and raise a record amount for MIND.”