Harrogate Lib Dem's claims of GP services 'funding cuts' spark new row with town's MP

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

After Tom Gordon, the Liberal Democrat spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, claimed families and pensioners in the constituency were struggling to see their GP, the town's MP Andrew Jones defended the Government's performance.

The town’s Conservative MP since 2010 admitted there were pressures on GP services but argued his Lib Dem rival’s portrait of NHS neglect was far from an accurate or balanced picture.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The latest political spat between the two political rivals, in a year which is expected to see Prime Minister Rishi Sunak go to the polls in a General Election, was triggered by new analysis by the national Lib Dems of GPs funding over the past four years.

Lib Dem spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon said: “Families and pensioners in Harrogate & Knaresborough are struggling to see their GP despite being in need of medical advice." (Picture contributed)

Based on data taken from The House of Commons Library, the Lib Dems claim the Conservatives have cut GP funding by 6.9% per patient in real terms nationally since 2019.

The same analysis shows that funding per patient across the local NHS Integrated Care Board ICB area, including Harrogate and Knaresborough, fell by 7.6% in the same period.

Lib Dem spokesperson for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon said: “Families and pensioners in Harrogate & Knaresborough are struggling to see their GP despite being in need of medical advice.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It is leaving people waiting in pain or simply anxious about not getting the care they need.

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said the Tories’ record on GP services was better than was being claimed. (Picture Gerard Binks)

“It is not right that our community is suffering the consequences of this Conservative government’s neglect of local health services.

“Rishi Sunak and his failing government is totally out of touch with people’s concerns."

Mr Gordon is now calling for patients to be given a legal right to see their GP within seven days, or 24 hours if in urgent need.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In response to Lib Dem claims, Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones said the Tories’ record on GPs was better than was being claimed.

“It is true that there are pressures on GP services but support is being given to practices to help ease that pressure,” said Mr Jones.

"The pressure is because the demand for appointments is high with GPs seeing ten per cent more patients than before the Covid pandemic.

“It is also worth noting, according to the Kings Fund, that the NHS budget has increased in real terms from £131bn in 2010 to over £180bn today.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"That’s an increase of 40 per cent after inflation has been taken into account.

"To speak of NHS funding being slashed and neglect is, I suppose, good political knockabout but isn’t the accurate and balanced picture which anyone aspiring to be a serious politician should be giving.”

Mr Jones points to a list of improvements and investments he says the Tories are making to ease the pressures on GP services.

The list includes the following:

1 An increase in the general practice workforce by 27 per cent since 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The number of fully-qualified doctors and training doctors has increased in North Yorkshire since 2016, according to House of Commons Library figures.

2 A £240m investment across England in new digital phonelines for all all GP practices.

3 Pharmacists given a greater role in offering prescription-only medicines.

4 Targets have been cut in GPs’ contracts.