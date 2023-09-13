News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate Lib Dem rival relaunches attack despite MP's question to Prime Minister on NHS dentist problems

The increasingly heated row between the Harrogate's two biggest political rivals over the problems of NHS dentist provision has been reignited after the town's MP raised the issue with the Prime Minister in the House of Commons.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST- 2 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:54 BST
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones has been quick in recent weeks to reject accusations by Liberal Democrat Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon that he has been quiet on the the town’s record of NHS dentist provision.

This week’s PMQs in the House of Commons saw Mr Jones ask Rishi Sunak to look at the issue.

The town’s MP since 2010 said he believed that “we can do dentistry better.”

Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones asked Rishi Sunak to look at the issue of NHS dentists provision at PMQs in the House of Commons. (Picture Gerard Binks)Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones asked Rishi Sunak to look at the issue of NHS dentists provision at PMQs in the House of Commons. (Picture Gerard Binks)
Harrogate and Knaresborough MP Andrew Jones asked Rishi Sunak to look at the issue of NHS dentists provision at PMQs in the House of Commons. (Picture Gerard Binks)
He added: “What is needed is a long-term sustainable service and we also need short-term action to fix an immediate problem locally."

That’s not been enough to dampen the war of words with the man likely to face him at the General Election.

Mr Gordon responded to Mr Jones’s intervention at Parliament by saying: “I’m pleased that after 13 years Andrew Jones has finally bowed to pressure and asked a question in Parliament about the dentist crisis affecting local residents.

“In the last six months, the Lib Dems have been increasing the pressure on him to do this.

Liberal Democrat Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon pictured with Daisy Cooper MP, Liberal Democrat national spokesperson for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care. (Picture contributed)Liberal Democrat Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon pictured with Daisy Cooper MP, Liberal Democrat national spokesperson for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care. (Picture contributed)
Liberal Democrat Candidate for Harrogate and Knaresborough, Tom Gordon pictured with Daisy Cooper MP, Liberal Democrat national spokesperson for Health, Wellbeing and Social Care. (Picture contributed)

"We’ve heard awful stories about how local people have been putting up with pain as they can’t afford to see a dentist.

"It shouldn’t have required a concerted campaign to make our MP act.”

The spat follows BBC News reports that the longest average wait in England faced by children for general-anaesthetic treatment at dentists is in Harrogate.

Andrew Jones MP says his rival misunderstands the situation.

"Ten years ago I undertook the biggest NHS Inquiry this constituency had ever seen with over 2,500 constituents taking part.

"In 2017 when services fell short of expectations I lobbied NHS England for additional services which duly came onstream.

“I am sure that, having worked as the office manager for the MP for Shropshire North, the Lib Dem candidate for Harrogate must be aware that there are many ways in which issues are raised in Parliament.”

