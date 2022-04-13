Harrogate jab centre is open this week for Covid vaccinations and here are the opening times

Eligible Harrogate people are being invited to get a jab at Harrogate's drop-in centre for Covid vaccinations on two days this week.

By Graham Chalmers
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 12:14 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 1:06 pm

Located at the Yorkshire Event Centre at the Great Yorkshire Showground, the jab centre is open to day, Wednesday and will also be open this Saturday, April 16.

Yorkshire Health Network, the federation of local GP practices, who are running the Covid vaccination site at Harrogate say the drop-in clinic is open to walk in and appointments.

The can vaccinate anybody who is eligible for their first, second booster or spring booster vaccinations - over 75 years and those people whose immune systems are not as good.

The Harrogate centre is also open to children aged five-11 to be brought in by their parents for vaccination without appointments.

Harrogate's drop-in centre is open from 9am to 5pm.

The next sessions after the afore-mentioned will take place on April 27 and April 30 at the same location.

