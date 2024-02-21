Harrogate ice swimmer who bounced back from amputation is to reveal remarkable life story at exclusive event for charity

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

GB Ice Swimmer Jonty Warneken, who fought back from a dreadful car crash near Ripley in 1994 when he had to have his left leg amputated below the knee, appeared on national BBC News last year when he became the first amputee to swim the North Channel from Northern Ireland to Scotland solo.

Now the remarkable Jonty is to share his inspirational life stories with the public at a charity fundraiser for Open Country, the Harrogate-based charity which helps people with any disability to access the countryside.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A story of bravery and overcoming personal adversity, Jonty was also a key member of the team of open swimmers which swam the English Channel in 2021.

From Harrogate to endurance sporting glory on BBC TV News - Great Britain Ice Swimmer Jonty Warneken who recovered from amputation to achieve record-breaking success. (Picture contributed)

At the time, Jonty told the Harrogate Advertiser: “Since the accident, I’ve focused on getting over or even ignoring my physical limitations and finding things I want to do.”

Boasting a good sense of humour as well as a formidable spirit, he also admitted that a large supply of Fat Rascals from Bettys in Harrogate had been one of the team’s main energy sources for the 20-mile swim to France.

Born in Harrogate and raised in Nidderdale, Jonty now lives in Kirk Deighton, near Wetherby.