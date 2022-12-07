Harrogate hotel leads the way in UK with Native Indian sauna ritual with major wellness benefits

Rudding Park hotel in Harrogate is set to welcome the inaugural UK Aufguss Championships dedicated to the multi-sensory sauna ritual which boost physical and mental wellbeing.

Rudding Park is set to welcome the inaugural UK Aufguss Championships on April 25-26, 2023.

A multi-sensory sauna ritual, Aufguss involves expert work with water and a towel, using techniques to circulate heat throughout the sauna.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Johnson, head of spa at Rudding Park said “As the first UK spa to introduce Aufguss we are thrilled to be hosting this prestigious event.

"Art of Aufguss Champion, Lay Pang Ong, well regarded as a pioneer of sauna reinvention helped train the Rudding Park team to allow us to bring a sense of theatre to the

sauna.

"Together with the British Sauna Society we are keen to increase awareness of the ritual within the industry and to spa-goers throughout the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Art of Aufguss is a ritual derived from Native Americans but it was the Germans who introduced the concept into spas.

There are two types of Aufguss; ‘Performance’ and ‘Wellbeing’ with the Championships focusing on ‘Performance’, combining key elements including; heat, essential oils, lighting and music.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now widely recognised as a leading wellness practice across Europe, Rudding Park was the first spa to introduce Aufguss in the UK.

The winners will go on to represent the UK in the Aufguss World Championships in Satama Sauna resort, Germany between 11-17 September 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sarah Johnson, Head of Spa at Rudding Park said “Whilst entry is open to those employed as a Master of Aufguss in a spa facility, we are also excited members of the public can also enter the Championships, providing they undertaken the training course to master the classical Aufguss prior to the UK Championships.”

Designed to enhance the benefits of a sauna session to heightening levels of endorphins and serotonin; the Aufguss ritual leaves guests feeling mentally and physically revived.

Advertisement Hide Ad

For further information or to enter the UK Aufguss Championships visit www.ruddingpark.co.uk/afguss

For further information on Aufguss training courses available, email [email protected]

Advertisement Hide Ad