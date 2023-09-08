News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate hospital's delight at patient safety award from the National Joint Registry

A Harrogate hospital has won a national award for patient safety.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Sep 2023, 14:29 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Sep 2023, 14:29 BST
To achieve the award, hospitals were required to meet a series of six ambitious targets during the audit period 2022/23.

The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate, which is part of Circle Health Group, had to monitor its performance in orthopaedic treatments.

The information was then audited by the National Joint Registry which evaluates hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder joint replacement operations to improve clinical outcomes primarily for the benefit of patients, but also to support orthopaedic clinicians and industry manufacturers.

Impressive performance - The NJR theatre team at The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)Impressive performance - The NJR theatre team at The Duchy Hospital in Harrogate. (Picture contributed)
Michelle Eardley, Executive Director at The Duchy Hospital, said: “Improving patient safety is of the upmost importance and is a key priority for all staff.

"We fully support the National Joint Registry’s work in facilitating improvement in clinical outcomes and governance for the benefit of joint replacement patients and we’re delighted to be awarded as an ‘NJR Quality Data Provider’.”

NJR targets also include having a high level of patients consenting for their details to be included in the registry and for hospitals to demonstrate timely responses to any alerts issued by the NJR in relation to potential patient safety concerns.

National Joint Registry Medical Director, Tim Wilton, said: “Congratulations to Duchy Hospital.

"The Quality Data Provider Award demonstrates the high standards being met towards ensuring compliance with the NJR and is often a reflection of strong departmental efforts to achieve such status.

Full details about the NJR’s Quality Data Provider certificate scheme can be found online at: https://www.njrcentre.org.uk./

