Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity receives incredible £6,000 donation thanks to Knaresborough Golf Club

Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity were chosen as the Captain’s charity by Knaresborough Golf Club for 2022/2023, who held joint fundraising events with the goal of using the donations to enhance staff and patient experience at the Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust.

Last year, Knaresborough Golf Club held charity fundraisers such as the Ladies Captain’s Charity Day on July 21, which the charity team attended.

The club has also supported the charity’s most recent Diamond Raffle by donating a Four-Ball Golf Day as a raffle prize.

Di Hayward (Ladies Captain at Knaresborough Golf Club), Georgia Hudson (Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity Volunteer and Charity Manager), Rebecca Collings (Charity and Volunteer Officer) and Tom Halliday (Men's Captain at Knaresborough Golf Club) with a cheque for £6,356.25

Di Hayward, Ladies Captain at Knaresborough Golf Club, said “Our Men’s Captain Tom Halliday and I would like to thank club members, family and friends for their generosity and hard work in helping us to achieve this amazing total of £6,356.25 - it has exceeded our expectations.

“We have both really enjoyed fundraising by hosting our Captains’ Days, our drive-in, raffles and other events.

“The money will be used to support patients at Harrogate District Hospital and the local community, and will be split between the Cardiology Department and Dementia Services at Harrogate District Hospital.”

Funds allocated to Dementia Services will purchase soft toy animals and lifelike dolls to help ease anxiety and improve communication skills in people with dementia.

Some people with dementia can experience ‘sundowning’, a state of intense confusion and distress that typically occurs in the evening.

Caring for a soft toy or doll can ease these feelings of distress and give people with dementia a renewed sense of purpose, positively affecting their mood and energy levels.

The Cardiology Department will use the donation to purchase new seats for their Recovery Suite at Harrogate District Hospital, which is used by patients recuperating from treatments such as pacemaker implantation and angiograms.

This specialised seating will make the area more comfortable for patients who are frail or suffering from pressure sores and need to sit whilst they receive care within the unit.

Georgia Hudson, Harrogate Hospital & Community Charity Volunteer and Charity Manager, added: “We would like to thank Knaresborough Golf Club for their generous donations and all of their efforts to raise funds for #teamHDFT.

“We are deeply honoured to have been a part of their phenomenal fundraising journey and wish all at Knaresborough Golf Club the very best for the future.