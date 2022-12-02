In February, Mr Russell left his role in Harrogate to take up a secondment as national director for covid and flu vaccinations at NHS England.

The secondment was due to last up to a year but he was offered a permanent role as director of vaccination and screening.

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust chair Sarah Armstrong thanked Mr Russell for his efforts at a HDFT board of directors meeting in Harrogate on Wednesday.

A HDFT spokesperson added: “We would like to warmly congratulate Steve and wish him every success in the future.

“In the meantime, the current executive team arrangements will continue to operate whilst we consider what the permanent arrangement will be.”

Mr Russell was appointed chief executive in April 2019 and was in charge of the trust during the peak of the Covid-19 pandemic.

He also led the organisation during the creation of an NHS Nightingale hospital at Harrogate Convention Centre.

The hospital closed last year without treating any Covid-19 patients.

Jonathan Coulter has been working as HDFT chief executive since February and will continue in the role until a permanent appointment is made.

He is paid a salary of £181,000.

Mr Coulter is a qualified accountant and has taken on a number of roles at various hospital trusts.

