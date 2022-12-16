Harrogate healthcare company says it is committed to paying best nurses the best salaries

Harrogate's Springfield Healthcare says its nurses are an "essential part of our team" that deserve the right investment.

Springfield Healthcare says its nurses are an "essential part of our team" that deserve the right investment in its in modern, five-star spaces in fantastic settings.

The luxury healthcare provider believes that this week's unprecedented industrial action by NHS staff in England is evidence that nurses have had enough.

Graeme Lee, Springfield Healthcare's chief executive, is resolute in his belief that "It is important to us that we attract and retain the very best nurses to care for our residents."

He said: "We recognise it is not an easy job and so we look to reward hard work and commitment, not just financially, but with the opportunity to develop and build a meaningful career, and hopefully with some fun along the way."

Mr Lee added that a nurse in one of their homes, working 42 hours per week, could expect to earn a salary of £44,117 - £47,720, worlds apart from what he said were "the insulting pay bandings offered by the Government to staff in the NHS.”

"While the NHS remains chronically underfunded, it will struggle to catch up with the private sector, and so the choice is becoming obvious to nurses at a time when the cost of living is biting at its hardest.

"Health and social care nurses are the lifeblood of our health system and need the recognition they deserve.

"Springfield Healthcare is happy to give it and happy to pay it."

The company, which opened a new purpose-built care home Harcourt Gardens in Harrogate last year, argues platitudes and gratitude don’t pay the bills.

It says at Springfield Healthcare it recognises the importance of a thank you, not just with words but with hard cash.

Newly-qualified nurses can earn up to £16,000 a year more in the private sector or social care sector than in the NHS.

The company also says it invests in cutting edge care technology to improve the lives of its residents and streamline the work for its staff.

