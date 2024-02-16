Harrogate Harriers to bring back hugely popular Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k race

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Set in the lovely surroundings of Crimple Valley with a view of the picturesque hills, event organisers Harrogate Harriers are busy preparing for the highly anticipated sixth annual Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k with dozens of volunteers and partners ensuring the run will accommodate runners of all levels, making it suitable for beginners and seasoned club runners alike.

Harrogate Harriers committee member Issie Row said: “Last year was a brilliant success and we’re excited that this year will be an even bigger event filled with food, drink and music.

"We’re also bringing back bespoke medals to celebrate runners completing this great achievement.”

On your marks...The popular Harmony Energy Run Harrogate 10k is to return in 2024. (Picture contributed)

Taking place on Sunday, June 30 from 10am, the 10k and Junior Fun Run will follow an undulating route that is approximately 70% tarmac road, with the rest on good footpaths.

The start and finish will be at the Harrogate Sports and Fitness Centre at Hookstone Wood Road in Harrogate.

As well as being bigger than last year’s inaugural event, this year’s will also see entry prices pegged,

Race Director Mark Seymour said: “We are conscious that with the cost of living crisis, we need to make our event great value, which is why with the help of Harmony Energy we have kept our entry prices at the same level as last year and, indeed, the year before.”

The event is sponsored by Harmony Energy, a Knaresborough-based renewable energy developer, which builds, owns and operates renewable energy facilities throughout the UK, France, Poland, Germany and New Zealand.

Peter Kavanagh, CEO of Harmony Energy, said: “It’s a delight supporting this brilliant local event.

"It’s our third year sponsoring and each year we’ve seen more people take part and we know it will be another great event come June.”

Last year’s event saw Yorkshire sports royalty, in the form of British triathlete star and Olympic gold medallist Jonny Brownlee in attendance who also presented the prizes.