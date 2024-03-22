Harrogate GPs aim to reassure hundreds of patients as merger plan is unveiled

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The merger of two GP services in one of Harrogate's biggest medical centres has been announced affecting hundreds of patients.

It's more than a decade since Mowbray Square Medical Centre brought together four separate surgeries in a £8 million development.

Prior to the new development each practice was operating in buildings which had limited or no potential for expansion.

Mowbray Square Medical Centre in Harrogate was opened a decade ago and brought together four separate surgeries in a £8 million development. (Picture Graham Chalmers)

The centre, which serves 30,000 patients, has now announced that two of the four - East Parade Surgery and Park Parade Surgery - are to merge to create a single, larger practice.

The partners are already working with the local health authority, Humber and North Yorkshire Integrated Care Board, on the merger which is to take place in October.

In a statement on the Mowbray Square Medical Centre website, the partners say that the two surgeries already work closely together on the same floor and share several teams and services.

In an effort to reassure patients in Harrogate who use their services, the statement said the there would be continuity of care throughout the process over the next six months.

"The Partners believe that creating a single, larger practice will allow us to pool the skills of our wonderful team members to create a truly sustainable organisation that is equipped to survive and thrive in the NHS of the future.

"We believe in continuity of care and the people you already know will be part of the new surgery.

"There will also be the choice for you to see clinicians from across a larger team.

"Before the merger, East and Park Parade Surgeries will be working hard to align their systems to achieve a smooth transition."

Existing patients are being advised they do not need to do anything in the run-up to the merger of the two surgeries at Mowbray Square as patients' current registration will transfer to the new surgery.