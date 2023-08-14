News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate firm proud of live-in carer who helped save woman from emergency hospital admission

A Harrogate live-in carer who helped a client avoid an emergency hospital admission has won a top award.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 14th Aug 2023, 12:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 14th Aug 2023, 12:48 BST

Leanne Bellwood, a live-in carer at Carefound Home Care’s Harrogate branch, has been recognised with the firm’s prestigious PLATO award.

Carefound Home Care’s PLATO award involves employees from across the company voting for exceptional examples of carers demonstrating their company values - Personalised, Local, Accountable, Together and Outstanding. The winner not only receives public appreciation but also £100 in gift voucher.

Full of praise for Leanne’s professionalism and caring nature, Carla Hainsworth, Registered Branch Manager at Carefound Home Care in Harrogate, said:

Harrogate live-in carer Leanne Bellwood receives her PLATO award from Oliver Stirk, Managing Director of Carefound Home Care. (Picture Carefound Home Care)Harrogate live-in carer Leanne Bellwood receives her PLATO award from Oliver Stirk, Managing Director of Carefound Home Care. (Picture Carefound Home Care)
Harrogate live-in carer Leanne Bellwood receives her PLATO award from Oliver Stirk, Managing Director of Carefound Home Care. (Picture Carefound Home Care)
“We’re so proud of Leanne for being voted the winner of this award.”

“Not only did she learn her client’s unique words and phrases to help improve fluid and nutritional intake, but she was also able to identify subtle symptoms of a stroke and arrange immediate medical intervention, thereby avoiding an emergency hospital admission.”

Commenting on her PLATO award, Leanne said: “I was overwhelmed and at a loss for words when I heard I had won the PLATO award.

“I love working for Carefound Home Care. They put the needs of the client over the organisation's needs and it’s so rewarding being able to help people live at home and remain as independent as they can be.”

Carefound Home Care works with local families, the NHS and local authorities to help older people live safely at home and avoid being admitted to hospital or a care home.

More information: http://www.carefound.co.uk/harrogate/

