Harrogate Film Society to screen multi-award-winning movie to raise funds for town's leading mental health charities

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Paula Stott of the Harrogate Film Society, which is organising the event in conjunction with Wellspring and Harrogate Mind, said: “The amateur filmmaking group’s heyday in the 1960s and 70s.

“It’s dwindled since then but the passion and ambition for film remains, fuelled by ingenuity, tea and biscuits and at times creative differences.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"A Bunch of Amateurs highlights the impact of community, of friendship, of coming together in the bleakest and the best of times.

Harrogate film screening for charity - A Bunch of Amateurs (12A) gives a unique and sensitive insight into the lives and fortunes of the members of Bradford’s Amateur Filmmaking Group.(Picture contributed)

It’s a real joy to watch."

The much-loved A Bunch of Amateurs (12A) gives a unique and sensitive insight into the lives and fortunes of the members of Bradford’s Amateur Filmmaking Group, the oldest group of its kind in the world.

Nick Garrett, interim chief executive of Wellspring, based at 78 High Street in Starbeck, said: “I’ve been a huge film fan since watching Fellini’s 8½ at university, so I’m tremendously grateful to the wonderful Harrogate Film Society for screening this special film to raise money for both us and Harrogate Mind.

“As well as being a highly enjoyable night out, this event will help to raise our profile and let people know that we provide private mental health counselling at affordable rates, a service which is needed more and more urgently in our community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The CEO of Harrogate Mind, Tina Chamberlain, added: "Mind in Harrogate District is an established charity working in Harrogate District to support mental health and wellbeing.

“It is fantastic that Harrogate Film Society wants to help us.

"We very much look forward to an enjoyable and informative evening while also raising the profile of the wide range of mental health support we provide."

All profits after costs will go to Wellspring Therapy & Training and Harrogate Mind in support of their mental health services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The event will take place at 7pm on Wednesday, April 24 in Screen Five at Harrogate Odeon.

Doors open at 6.30pm.