Harrogate families impacted by gambling issues to get new support from Just ‘B’ Oasis

Initially, Just ‘B’ Oasis will offer a confidential helpline, and then free bespoke one to one counselling for families or individuals.

Trained counsellors are on hand to listen and support people with the emotional impact of living with someone who gambles.

The support line is available at 0300 303 4434 and is open to all ages, from 8am-8pm, seven days a week. (calls are charged at local rates)

Director of Client Services at Just ‘B’, Clare Godden said: “Our aim is to help individuals and families to go on to lead happier and healthier lives, reducing the effects of the harm they may experience because of someone else's gambling.

“While we know families of people who gamble are often affected emotionally, financially, psychologically and physically, support services available to them across the country are few and far between.

"Just ‘B’ Oasis aims to change this for communities across North Yorkshire.”

The service is funded by The GambleAware Community Resilience Fund and will run for one year initially.

If any organisations would like Oasis materials to share in their community, please email [email protected]

Based in Harrogate, Just ‘B’ is part of a family of services, which includes Herriot Hospice Homecare in Hambleton and Richmondshire, Saint Michael’s Hospice in Harrogate.

The charity has now been providing expert emotional wellbeing and bereavement support locally, regionally and nationally for more than 10 years.

Just ‘B’ also offers an emotional wellbeing helpline for communities across North Yorkshire with trained staff available to support people with issues such as grief, anxiety, depression, isolation and low mood.

Hear to Help is available on (01423) 856 799, seven days a week, 8am-8pm.

For more information, visit www. justb.org.uk

North Yorkshire Hospice Care is a registered charity with a family of services operating as Herriot Hospice Homecare, Just ‘B’, Saint Michael’s Hospice and Talking Spaces.