Harrogate emergency service members to run in memory of much-missed Karen Anderson who was a paramedic for 25 years

Four Harrogate fire and ambulance crew members are to run a major race next month in memory of a much-missed colleague on the day after what would have been her birthday.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT- 2 min read
Updated 17th Mar 2023, 11:33 GMT

Andy Spence, Fiona Blaylock, Gareth and Rob Connell are to tackle the Manchester Marathon in tribute to Karen Anderson, Andy’s fiancé, who dedicated 25 years to the ambulance services in Harrogate as a paramedic.

The four emergency service runners are raising money for Mind in Harrogate District, an independent charity affiliated to the National Mind Federation.

Mind in Harrogate District works with other local Mind associations throughout Yorkshire and the Humber, as well as those further afield.

Harrogate crew members Fiona Blaylock (Air Ambulance Paramedic), Rob Connell (Ambulance Paramedic), Gareth and Andy Spence (Firefighter), will be running the Manchester Marathon this year in memory of much-missed Karen Anderson.
The charity offers befriending, outreach, counselling and Mental Health First Aid training services across the entire district, promoting positive mental health and wellbeing.

Harrogate firefighter Andy Spence said: “We have all been training very hard on a 16-week training programme, in preparation for the marathon.

"We are more than halfway through already, averaging five runs per week.

“Working full-time and trying to fit training in during daylight hours is difficult, but we are determined to cross the finish line and help support this important charity in memory of Kaz.”

The much-missed Karen Anderson who dedicated 25 years to the ambulance services in Harrogate as a paramedic.
The race will encompass an epic 26.2-mile journey near Manchester’s Old Trafford Cricket Ground on Sunday, April 16, the day after Karen's birthday.

CEO of Mind in Harrogate District, Tina Chamberlain, said: “Although we are part of the national Mind federation, we raise our own funds, so the money raised by local supporters such as Andy, Fiona, Gareth and Rob, will make a big difference.

“Research suggests that one in four of us will need support with our mental health at some point in our lives.

"With the impact of the pandemic and cost of living crisis, we know that there has been a sharp rise in mental health issues.

“We also seek to tackle the stigma associated with mental health, as we know this is sometimes a barrier to people seeking the support they need.”

To donate, visit the team’s JustGiving Page at: https://www.justgiving.com/team/Kazinmind

For more information about Mind Harrogate, visit: https://mindinharrogate.org.uk/

HarrogateMind