Harrogate Doctor wins Consultant of the Year

A psychiatrist from a Harrogate hospital is celebrating after winning Consultant of the Year at a national awards ceremony.

Organised by Cygnet Health Care, one of the UK’s largest independent providers of specialised mental health services, the Cygnet Annual Psychiatrists Conference and National Awards 2024 recognise excellence in the healthcare industry.

The Consultant of the Year award identifies consultants with advance clinical skills as well as those who demonstrate a positive image of psychiatry. They must excel in service development and lead others as a positive role model.

Winner of the award, Dr Rebecca Lasseko, is a Consultant Psychiatrist at Cygnet Hospital Harrogate, a 36-bed hospital on Ripon Road which provides acute mental health inpatient care. She was singled out at the awards ceremony for his exemplary clinical skills and for inspiring the team around him.

Presenting the award, Subulade Smith CBE, President of the Royal College of Psychiatrists, said: “Dr Lasseko was nominated for her effort and hard work which has led to an improved CQC rating at Cygnet Hospital Harrogate.

“She has demonstrated leadership which has led to good service user feedback as well as recognition of the crucial role of psychiatrist by colleagues of other disciplines. Dr Lasseko has shown resilience, versatility and ability to lead and organise a team. She is able to manage and establish a culture of compassionate caring for staff and service users. Dr Lasseko has worked with the team to develop positive relationships with commissioners, care coordinators and colleagues.

“Her strong work ethic, compassionate values and outstanding clinical skills are valued by all who work with her.”

Dr Lasseko said she was extremely pleased to receive the award. She added: “I am still in awe of receiving the award of consultant Psychiatrist of year. Seeing my team celebrating in excitement and hearing my patients’ say ‘well done you deserve this’, it humbles me.

“I could not have done this without my my team, wider community of psychiatrists in Cygnet Health Care and NHS, my patients’, my friends and family.

“I dedicate this award to them because they all deserve it. I am proud to be a doctor at Cygnet.”

Dr Tony Romero, Cygnet CEO, said: “These awards recognise the achievements and the difference that motivated, compassionate and value-driven doctors and their teams make for our services users and our residents every single day.

“Their skills, commitment and willingness to go above and beyond ensures that as an organisation, we are improving lives together.

“In particular, Dr Lasseko gives our service users hope of a brighter future through constantly striving to provide high quality, safe, person-centred care. Putting service users and their loved ones at the heart of what we do is integral to our culture and this value is exemplified by Dr Lasseko on a daily basis.”