Harrogate District Hospital visitor parking space set to be reduced this weekend
Harrogate District Hospital’s visitor car parking space will be reduced on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 due to construction work.
By Lucy Chappell
5 hours ago - 1 min read
The area in blue on the map, the multi-storey section of the car park, will be closed.
A spokesperson for Harrogate District Hospital said: “We are sorry for any disruption this may cause and we ask visitors to please plan according if you are travelling by car to visit us over this weekend.”
The car park will be open as usual on Monday, November 14.