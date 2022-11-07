News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate District Hospital visitor parking space set to be reduced this weekend

Harrogate District Hospital’s visitor car parking space will be reduced on Saturday 12 and Sunday 13 due to construction work.

By Lucy Chappell
5 hours ago - 1 min read

The area in blue on the map, the multi-storey section of the car park, will be closed.

A spokesperson for Harrogate District Hospital said: “We are sorry for any disruption this may cause and we ask visitors to please plan according if you are travelling by car to visit us over this weekend.”

The car park will be open as usual on Monday, November 14.

The visitor car park at Harrogate District Hospital will be at a reduced capacity this weekend

The area in blue on the map, the multi-storey section of the car park, will be closed to visitors