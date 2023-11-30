Harrogate District Hospital says strikes are ‘significantly impacting’ cancer treatment

The boss of Harrogate District Hospital says improving its record in delivering timely cancer treatment is being made more difficult to doctors going on strike.

Jonathan Coulter, chief executive of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, made the comments in papers published ahead of the organisation’s board meeting in Harrogate on Wednesday.

Mr Coulter admitted the hospital was facing challenges in delivering the “standard that we would want to” but added that several waves of industrial action have taken their toll.

Across England and Wales more than one million treatments and appointments have been cancelled due to the strikes with waits for cancer treatment being particularly affected.

NHS England says a patient should start treatment within 31 days of an urgent cancer diagnosis and referral by a GP.

Statistics published by the hospital reveal nine in ten patients are receiving treatment within this target.

However, after 62 days since a referral, only seven in ten patients have begun treatment.

Mr Coulter added: “It is fair to say that this is the area that has been most significantly impacted upon by the industrial action, with clinics cancelled, but if we assume that there will be no further service interruptions due to strikes, then we have plans in place to deliver the overall Faster Diagnosis Standard expected by the end of the year.”

Both consultants and junior doctors took part in industrial action at the hospital in the first week of October.

The BBC reported yesterday that a fresh pay offer has been made to NHS consultants which could end future strike action.

The government is also in negotiation with junior doctors although a deal has not yet been agreed.

Mr Coulter added: “We need to always remember the impact that this industrial action is having and the cost to patients who have services disrupted and delayed, the actual financial cost of cover, and the more significant opportunity cost, as management time is necessarily taken up with planning and managing these periods of strike action safely.

"We know in particular that this has had an impact on our cancer pathways as clinics have been cancelled.