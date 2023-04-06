News you can trust since 1836
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
3 hours ago List shows top 10 burglary hotspots in the UK
7 minutes ago Covid vaccine now offered to young clinically vulnerable children
1 hour ago 12 year-old arrested on suspicion of murder after woman hit by car
1 hour ago Silvio Berlusconi has leukaemia and in intensive care
2 hours ago Balcony line-up for King Charles’ coronation confirmed - who’s in
3 hours ago Love Island’s Shaughna Phillips announces she has given birth

Harrogate District Hospital reports improvement in waiting times at A&E

People attending A&E at Harrogate District Hospital are experiencing much shorter waiting times than earlier in the year when some patients were forced to stay at the hospital for 12 hours or more.

By Thomas Barrett, Local Democracy Reporting Service
Published 6th Apr 2023, 15:24 BST- 2 min read

The department has been under-pressure throughout the winter due to a higher average number of admissions as well as a fresh wave of Covid and flu inpatients that has saw the hospital almost completely full every day.

Harrogate has also been a high number of patients aged over 70 attending A&E compared to nationally.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

While attendance figures have returned to near pre-Covid levels, many patients have experienced longer-than-usual stays due to the high bed occupancy.

Harrogate District Hospital has reported an improvement in its waiting times at their accident and emergency departmentHarrogate District Hospital has reported an improvement in its waiting times at their accident and emergency department
Harrogate District Hospital has reported an improvement in its waiting times at their accident and emergency department
Most Popular

It’s meant some A&E patients have had to stay overnight, which has put further strain on staff who have had to conduct medicine rounds, serve meals, wash patients and conduct ward rounds.

Industrial action by paramedics, nurses and junior doctors has also put pressure on the hospital.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

To try and improve the situation in A&E, the hospital introduced a new streaming model for for minor injuries so staff can focus on patients with more serious conditions.

Speaking at a public board meeting of Harrogate & District Foundation NHS Trust last week, chief executive Russell Nightingale said the changes have worked.

Mr Nightingale said the number of people waiting for 12 hours was down to the single figures in March.

He said: “It’s come down hugely and we’re aiming for zero by August.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s been driven by improvements in the streaming model and that’s been the primary driver.

“We’re working through some of those sticky admittance issues plus the industrial action.”

As the hospital moves out of it’s challenging winter period, next week’s junior doctors strike means there is likely to be some disruption for patients.

The strike is set to take place from 7am on Tuesday, April 11, until 7am on Saturday, April 15.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Jonathan Coulter, chief executive of Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, told the meeting the hospital has a “robust plan” in place to deal with any disruption should the strike goes ahead as planned.

He said: “The strike is obviously concerning but I’m confident we’ll have safe services.

"There’s a cost of people covering the work and planning it and the cost to the patients who have work delayed.

"Services will be safe and let’s hope there’s a solution relatively quickly.”

Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust