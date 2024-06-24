Harrogate District Hospital releases image of new surgery building to replace ‘crumbly concrete’ at current site
The proposal is set to increase the capacity for day surgery at the Lancaster Park Road site and should reduce waiting times for operations.
The imaging department will be on the ground floor, with the new operating theatre suite on the first floor.
It will replace the hospital’s therapy services building that will be demolished this summer due to the presence of RAAC, which stands for reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete.
It’s a lightweight material that is less durable than traditional concrete and has a life expectancy of just 30 years before it runs the risk of collapse.
Earlier this month, Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, which runs the hospital, confirmed it had received a further £9.5m from the NHS for the work.
The hospital estimates it will cost £20m to remove RAAC permanently.
North Yorkshire Council has yet to grant planning permission for the new building but a decision is expected soon.
More details can be found on the North Yorkshire Council Planning Portal using the reference ZC24/01772/FULMAJ.
Matt Graham, Director of Strategy at Harrogate and District NHS Foundation Trust, said: “Demolition should be completed by early September, and construction of the replacement building will then begin.
"The new building will include two new operating theatres to increase the number of elective operations per year, a dedicated ward to support the new theatres, and enhanced X Ray, CT, MRI and Ultrasound services.
"This will help to further improve on the high-quality healthcare service we provide to our community.
“Over the last few months we have been working to relocate the services currently occupying the building to ensure that patients’ appointments are unaffected.
"The majority of services will remain within the hospital with the exception of Podiatry and some Speech and Language Therapy Services, which will move to a new location in Harrogate.”
