The Harrogate district areas where Covid rates are highest

Harrogate district areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

Coronavirus infection rates have risen steeply across the UK in the past week, official figures show and we reveal the Harrogate neighbourhoods where Covid rates are rising the fastest.

By Lucy Chappell
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 12:56 pm

There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 670 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 659 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Harrogate with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby

This neighbourhood had 352.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 61.9% from the week before

2. Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith

This neighbourhood had 236.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.5% from the week before

3. Central Harrogate

This neighbourhood had 375.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.2% from the week before

4. Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley

This neighbourhood had 434.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 12.5% from the week before

