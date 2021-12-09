Harrogate district areas where Covid infections rose the fastest in the past week

There were 327,467 positive test results in the week to December 3, up 11% from the week before.

At a regional level, Northern Ireland has the highest infection rates in the UK, with 670 cases per 100,000 people, followed by South East England, with 659 cases per 100,000.

Scotland has the lowest rate, with 358 cases per 100,000.

Here are the neighbourhoods in Harrogate with the biggest rise in case rates in the past week.

1. Spofforth, Burn Bridge & Huby This neighbourhood had 352.1 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 61.9% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Ouseburn, Hammerton & Tockwith This neighbourhood had 236.4 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 43.5% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

3. Central Harrogate This neighbourhood had 375.6 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 16.2% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales

4. Masham, Kirkby Malzeard and North Stainley This neighbourhood had 434.9 Covid-19 cases per 100,000 people in the latest week, a rise of 12.5% from the week before Photo: Google Photo Sales