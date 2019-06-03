Harrogate 'danger' road - safety tests soon

Speed tests may take place shortly to protect residents at a Harrogate town centre road labelled a ‘racetrack’ by some.

The safety campaign was launched by two residents living on Station Parade concerned by what they say is a lack of a safe crossing for pedestrians at part of the road set to get busier with new housing.

Residents Steve Ormond and Russell Davidson have been in a war of words over the road with North Yorkshire County Council which says there are already nine sets of traffic-light controlled pedestrian crossings on the southbound A61.

But their fears are now being investigated by North Yorkshire Police’s 95 ALIVE team.

The York & North Yorkshire Road Safety Partnership says it has made a request to North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to install covert monitoring equipment.

The speed of vehicles using this part of the road will be recorded for a minimum of seven days, 24 hours a day.

A spokesperson for the Speed Protocol Administrators from the North Yorkshire Police Traffic Bureau said: “We have decided that we need more up-to-date data to ensure the right solution is found with regard to this concern.

“The data will be collected from the most suitable location possible, in-line with concerns but also dependant on street furniture, road layout and Health and Safety criteria.

“That data will then be analysed by the Roads Safety Task Group (RSTG) along with any further issues recently identified. An update will be provided once this has been done.”

The county council’s leading councillor on transport issues, Coun Don Mackenzie is on record as saying that an additional new crossing near to the Waitrose store on Station Parade would impact badly on traffic congestion and air pollution.

He said: “There are already nine sets of traffic light-controlled pedestrian crossings on the southbound A61 as it passes through the town from its junction with Kings Road as far as York Place, a distance of about 950 metres.

“Whilst such facilities are essential to keep pedestrians safe, they also lead to standing traffic, more congestion and poor air quality.”

He added that modern safety standards meant a new traffic island at that spot on Station Parade might not be viable because it would actually create more dangers for pedestrians using it in busy traffic.

But residents Steve Ormond and Russell Davidson remain unhappy and claim that with nearly 40 residential units currently being constructed, or due to start, in the area, some action is needed to help pedestrians.

