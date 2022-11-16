The centre located at the Great Yorkshire Showground has been a key part in delivering Covid vaccinations over the last two years and administered 30,000 jabs during the 2022 Autumn Booster campaign alone.

Cath Dixon, Yorkshire Health Network Clinical Lead, said: “This has been a monumental team effort by all concerned over the last almost two years.

"We are extremely grateful to the staff at the events centre for their support and flexibility especially when events returned and they continued to support the vaccination programme while also delivering business as usual.

"They have been amazing partners during this whole process and we can't thank them enough.

"We also owe huge thanks to our army of volunteers who have worked tirelessly to keep the site operational in all weathers including the pouring rain and significant falls of snow, always willingly and cheerfully.

"And finally, we couldn't have done any of this without our loyal and dedicated staff both clinical colleagues and our admin teams who have stepped up over and over again through various phases of the vaccination programme and the subsequent booster programmes as well.”

People aged 50 and over, pregnant women, carers, frontline health and care workers, care home residents and people of all ages who are vulnerable are eligible for a Covid booster jab now.

The site will be open from 8.15am until 5.30pm each day until November 23.