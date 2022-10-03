Harrogate company director sets new world record at London Marathon in honour of his late father

Jérémie Maillard, who is export sales director at Belzona, set the Guinness World Record on Sunday for the fastest marathon dressed as a mythical creature.

Mr Maillard ran the marathon dressed as a...drum roll...unicorn in support of Alzheimer’s Research UK, a charity very close to his heart.

The senior staff member at the Harrogate-based polymer repair and protection company proved to be no slouch – despite the costume.

Jérémie Maillard, Harrogate-based export sales director at Belzona set a new Guinness World Record at the London Marathon on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Maillard completed the race in a time of 3:26:28, surpassing the previous record by 32 minutes.

And he also boosted his ongoing fundraising campaign inspired by his dad by raising more than £1,100 for the charity.

“Having lost my Dad in 2017 from the disease after suffering from it for over 15 years, " said Mr Maillard, “I really want to play my part in helping researchers come up with the right medical approach for future generations.“My dad was also a keen runner, having completed many half marathons in France.

"I am sure, had he not been affected by this disease, he would have attempted a marathon at some point.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In total, Mr Maillard has now completed 11 marathons and has run the London Marathon on five occasions.

But he considers setting the world record while dressed as a unicorn as his proudest athletic achievement to date.

“The whole experience was amazing, the support from the crowd from start to finish was unbelievable, making it more manageable when the legs started to feel very tired.

"Not only did I break the Guinness World Record but I also smashed my personal best when it comes to fundraising.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We all know someone who has been affected by this disease and we could be affected ourselves, so it is in the interests of everyone to support the cause.”

Established in 1952, Belzona has pioneered innovative polymer technology revolutionising industrial repair and maintenance procedures.