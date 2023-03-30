Harrogate community groups given grants for life-saving defibrillators as district council faces its last hours

The £22,000 funding from the council follows the launch in January of the council’s defibrillator grant fund scheme to encourage groups to apply for a defibrillator, known as PAD (Public Access Defibrillators).

A PAD allows 24-hour access to life-saving emergency equipment available when a cardiac arrest is suspected.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Today, the council, whose role is replaced by the new North Yorkshire Council this Saturday, has announced the successful applicants who will benefit from a PAD, due to their location in medical emergencies.

The leader of Harrogate Borough Council Coun Richard Cooper. (Picture Gerard Binks)

The successful applicants will receive their PAD in the coming weeks along with initial training on the use and checks of the equipment which will be now be installed.

Leader of Harrogate Borough Council and chair of the voluntary and community sector liaison group, Coun Richard Cooper said: “I am delighted we have been able to provide defibrillators to local communities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They can save lives and it’s reassuring to know that so many are now out there across the district."

Starbeck Tennis Club said: "Starbeck Tennis Club would like to thank the council for the grant to purchase the defibrillator.

"It is so important to our members and the neighbourhood that this defibrillator is available for anyone who needs help in an emergency."

Dishforth Parish Council, who will also receive a defibrillator, said: "This grant will play a vital part in ensuring our parishioners and members of the public have the use of a defibrillator at the playing field and Sports Pavilion."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Groups receiving a grant:

1. Dishforth Parish Council

2. Fewston Parochial Hall

3. Haverah Park with Beckwithshaw Parish Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

4. Healey Masham

5. High Ellington Masham

6. Knaresborough Football Club

7. Knaresborough Lions

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

8. Knaresborough Forest Cricket Club

9. Little Ribston Village Hall

10. Low Burton

11. Moor Monkton Parish Council

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

12. Ripon Community Link

13. Rotary Club of Knaresborough

14. Starbeck Tennis club

15. The Parish Meeting of South Stainley with Cayton

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

16. Thornthwaite Scout Centre