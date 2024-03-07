Harrogate charity's new interim boss says it's a 'privilege' to help tackle growing mental health issues in town

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Nick Garrett made the comments after being appointed interim chief executive officer of Wellspring Therapy and Training, taking the place of Emily Fullarton, the charity’s CEO who started her maternity leave this week.

“Every week our volunteers and staff work alongside people to transform their lives, so it’s such a privilege to join the team,” said Mr Garrett who was educated at Ripon Grammar School and lives in Knaresborough.

"But it is becoming increasingly important and necessary to provide affordable private mental health care, both because of the long waiting lists on the NHS and the cost of most private therapy and counselling.”

His views are backed by Emily Fullarton who said the wellbeing of children and adults in Harrogate had been affected by Covid then magnified by the current cost of living.

“I am absolutely delighted to be leaving Wellspring in the very safe and capable hands of Nick, backed up by a hard-working, committed and enthusiastic team,” she said.

"There is no doubt that the global pandemic, followed by a severe cost of living crisis, has had a detrimental effect on the mental health of both children and adults across all sections of society.

"As a result, the demand for our services in the Harrogate area is growing fast.

"But I know Nick will take the challenges this presents in his stride.”

Wellspring, which was founded in 2003 and is based at St Andrew’s Vicarage in Starbeck, provides affordable short and long-term private counselling for the Harrogate and district community.

As a Pioneer Pastor at Gracious Street Methodist Church in Knaresborough, Nick Garrett says, although Wellspring is motivated by Christian faith, it welcomes everyone equally.

