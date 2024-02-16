Harrogate charity's founder marks five years of playing a crucial role for women escaping an abusive relationship

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The new fundraising pledge is part of New Beginnings Peer Support group's fifth anniversary plans which will see it hold a birthday party at Palm Court, Windsor House next month as it looks to raise awareness, as well as funding.

CEO and founder, Lindsay Oliver, who escaped an abusive relationship with her young son in 2018, set up the small but hugely effective charity to fill the growing support gap for women and children who have been forced to flee from domestic abuse.

She is convinced her Harrogate-based charity plays a crucial role in giving women back the confidence to go out and continue their lives without fear.

Making a big difference - New Beginnings Peer Support group's founder and CEO Lindsay Oliver runs the New Beginnings Peer Support Group to help women who have been subjected to abuse.

“Domestic abuse affects all genders, all ages, from all backgrounds regardless of their economic status,” she said.

“The impact can last a lifetime, and this is particularly true for those who are then ordered by the courts to have contact with their abuser due to child access.

"But fleeing domestic abuse is only the beginning.

"We support women who are no longer with their abuser, but who continue to experience a detrimental impact to their lives.

“We want to provide them with the tools to build a solid foundation from which they can start to build their lives again."

The very first New Beginnings Peer Support group meeting was held in February 2019.

Since then hundreds of women and children from across the Harrogate district, Craven and Selby have benefitted from the invaluable advice and services provided by the charity.

Putting her own experiences to good use, Lindsay has grown the charity into a service that gives hope and belief of a better life to so many.

Among the services provided are: one-to-one and group support, advice on education, training and employment, the supply of family activity packs, the organisation of family activity days and the donation of toys and vital living items and utensils.

Various other practical support sessions are also held, while women also have the opportunity to take part in the Own My Life 12-week course designed to help women who have been subjected to abuse to regain ownership of their lives.

But Lindsay has seen how the world has changed since Covid and how much more help is needed.

Lindsay said: “As a small charity, raising funds is vital for New Beginnings Peer Support to be able to deliver our services and to also expand our capacity as the number of referrals.

"We have seen the growing complexity of those referrals due to the impact of Covid and the cost-of-living crisis and they are continuing to rise.

“Our aim is to raise £5,000 in our fifth year to pay to increase our services and reach more women in need and support them and their children to improve their health and wellbeing.

“Hitting this target will make a huge difference.

“We really appreciate any support that the community can provide.”

The fundraising target of £5,000 amounts to an extra day per week of peer support for a whole year.

To make a donation to New Beginnings’ work, visit: https://new-beginnings-peer-support.square.site/