Harrogate charity urges everyone to 'Dress Green' in October and support positive change on mental health

Mental health charity, Wellspring Therapy & Training, is calling on individuals, schools, businesses, churches and community groups to dress green for mental health in October.

Why green? The green ribbon is the international symbol for mental health awareness.

Those taking part in Wellspring’s campaign can choose a date in October to wear a green item of clothing and donate towards Wellspring’s affordable counselling services.

Fundraising initiative - The team at Harrogate-based mental health charity, Wellspring Therapy & Training are calling on individuals, schools, businesses, churches and community groups to dress green in October. (Picture contributed)

Emily Fullarton, Executive Director of Wellspring, said: "It would be tremendous if everyone could Dress Green and be seen to support Wellspring,” she said.

"You could also ask your school, business or local community group to join in, too.

"By taking part in Wellspring’s Dress Green Day, people will be making a very real difference in their local community.”

Based in Starbeck, Harrogate, Wellspring provides affordable, psychological support to children, young people and adults experiencing emotional distress.

It also promotes good mental health through education and training, working closely with schools and businesses.

But the number of counselling self-referrals that Wellspring has received over the past six months has more than doubled since the same period in 2021.

Wellspring is responding to rising demand by growing their services, seeing more than 150 clients each week, an increase of around 22% compared last year.

The Dress Green campaign in October ties in with World Mental Health Day on October 10, which raises awareness of mental health and drives positive change for everyone’s mental health.

The theme for 2023 is: Mental health is a universal human right.

Emily Fullarton said: "For schools, businesses, churches or local community groups, simply ask your students, employees, or members to wear something green instead of their usual clothing or uniform – and make a suggested £2-10 donation to Wellspring.

“World Mental Health Awareness Day is taking place on October 10 but you can choose any day in October."

Once an organisation has signed up, Wellspring will be in touch about sending out a #DressGreen resource pack.