Harrogate charity take the issue of supporting unpaid carers to this year's Christmas Fayre

Jenny Cornish, Head of Communications and Engagement at Carers’ Resource, and Daniel Willers, Communications Officer at the charity, pictured at Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

The charity was provided with a hut at the market on Monday, December 5, thanks to Harrogate Borough Council, The Local Lotto and Market Place Europe.

This enabled Carers’ Resource to speak to people about its work - supporting unpaid carers who are looking after family and friends in the Harrogate, Selby, Bradford and Craven districts.

Jenny Cornish, Head of Communications and Engagement at Carers’ Resource, said: “We would like to say a big thank you to Harrogate Borough Council, The Local Lotto, Market Place Europe and Asda in Harrogate for supporting Carers’ Resource at Harrogate Christmas Fayre.

"Their generosity is greatly appreciated. As a result, we were able to raise our profile and talk to lots of shoppers about the work we do to support carers and the people they care for, as well as give advice, and hand out leaflets and newsletters.”

Carers’ Resource ran a competition at the market – guess the name of the Christmas mouse – with a cuddly toy kindly donated by Asda in Harrogate.

The supermarket also donated chocolates to give to shoppers.

Generous donations from shoppers on the day raised around £70 for the charity.

Carers’ Resource is an independent, award-winning charity which provides information, advice and support to unpaid carers, to the people they care for, and to professionals who work with them.

