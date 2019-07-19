Harrogate charity tackles suicide 'stigma' with new event

The Harrogate founder of a charity aiming to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives is looking forward to a special fundraising event this weekend.

The Ostrich Beer Launch Party on Sunday at popular Harrogate bar Cold Bath Brewing Co aims to raise awareness and funds for local mental health and suicide prevention charity The Ostrich Foundation.

Its founder Alison Pearson-Segal says the charity has given her the chance to turn her grief in a positive direction to help others.

She said: “Losing my son was the most devastating world-shattering thing that could ever happen.

“Anyone who says there is a time limit on grief has never lost a piece of their heart. I lost nearly all of mine.

“I realised that I needed to build something positive from my grief and from the tragedy of losing a loved one by raising awareness that this devastating thing can happen to those you least expect.

“The support and hard work by all of our team at The Ostrich Foundation is dedicated to making this happen.”

The Ostrich Beer Launch Party will start at 2pm this Sunday at Cold Bath Brewing Co at 46 Kings Road, one of the town's most popular and forward-thinking bars, when a new limited edition beer will be available.

Ostrich Pale Ale (OPA) is brewed by Cold Bath Rod Brewing Company.

Developed exclusively for The Ostrich Foundation, the limited edition brew will only be available for a short period of time across the Harrogate area.

The event will also include a DJ/chill-out sets and a raffle with fabulous prizes such as Oakley goody-bag, signed Gareth Southgate football,

Alison launched The Ostrich Foundation in 2018 and has already been working closely with another charity, Papyrus.

The Ostrich Foundation's motivation is simple - the statistics.

Every two hours a man in the UK takes his own life.

The charity believes male suicide and mental health is an issue that can’t be ignored any longer.

It says it is unacceptable that so many men are dying from suicide on a daily basis, yet so few people are talking about it.

The charity's goal is to reduce the number of young people who take their own lives, by shattering the stigma around suicide and helping remove the word ‘committed’ from the vocabulary of suicide.

www.ostrichfoundation.co.uk

