Harrogate charity swimmer says 'it's good to think I might be helping someone' by volunteering for Aspire Channel Swim

Angie Russell, who lives in Bilton, is all set to swim the 22 miles over 12 weeks to raise funds for Aspire, which supports people with Spinal Cord Injury.

Angie said: “I have always loved swimming but I first took on the Aspire Channel Swim in 2013 after reading an article about how Aspire was helping a chap who’d had a car accident and broken his spine.

"This has motivated me to get involved every year.”

Aspire provides practical help to people who have been paralysed by Spinal Cord Injury, supporting them from injury to independence.

This year’s swimming challenge will be the 24th Aspire Channel Swim where people are asked to swim the distance of the English Channel - 22 miles over 12 weeks – wherever they like to swim; in their local swimming pool, swimming lake or sea.

"I enjoy the Aspire Channel Swim because I support the work that Aspire does and I like having a reason to go swimming,” said Angie.

"I have a busy life and it gives me an ‘excuse’ to go swimming and to help a good cause.

"I usually swim one mile every other day at David Lloyds in Leeds and Harrogate.

"It’s good to think I might be helping someone at the same time.”

The Aspire Channel Swim challenge runs from September 18 to December 11 and is free to sign up to.