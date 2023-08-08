News you can trust since 1836
Harrogate charity swimmer says 'it's good to think I might be helping someone' by volunteering for Aspire Channel Swim

A Harrogate resident is getting ready to take on her 11th English Channel swim for charity.
By Graham Chalmers
Published 8th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 15:30 BST

Angie Russell, who lives in Bilton, is all set to swim the 22 miles over 12 weeks to raise funds for Aspire, which supports people with Spinal Cord Injury.

Angie said: “I have always loved swimming but I first took on the Aspire Channel Swim in 2013 after reading an article about how Aspire was helping a chap who’d had a car accident and broken his spine.

"This has motivated me to get involved every year.”

Pictured with her grandchildren is Harrogate resident Angie Russell who is set to swim the 22 miles over 12 weeks to raise funds for Aspire, which supports people with Spinal Cord Injury. (Picture contributed)Pictured with her grandchildren is Harrogate resident Angie Russell who is set to swim the 22 miles over 12 weeks to raise funds for Aspire, which supports people with Spinal Cord Injury. (Picture contributed)
Aspire provides practical help to people who have been paralysed by Spinal Cord Injury, supporting them from injury to independence.

This year’s swimming challenge will be the 24th Aspire Channel Swim where people are asked to swim the distance of the English Channel - 22 miles over 12 weeks – wherever they like to swim; in their local swimming pool, swimming lake or sea.

"I enjoy the Aspire Channel Swim because I support the work that Aspire does and I like having a reason to go swimming,” said Angie.

"I have a busy life and it gives me an ‘excuse’ to go swimming and to help a good cause.

"I usually swim one mile every other day at David Lloyds in Leeds and Harrogate.

"It’s good to think I might be helping someone at the same time.”

The Aspire Channel Swim challenge runs from September 18 to December 11 and is free to sign up to.

Visit: www.aspire.org.uk

